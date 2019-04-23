Man released on bail in connection with Halifax hit and run crash

A young man suffered serious injuries in a Halifax hit and run crash in the early hours of Saturday morning.

At 3.27am on April 20 police officers were called to an incident in Haley Hill, Halifax, where a 20-year-old man had been seriously injured in a collision with a car which had left the scene.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

He suffered serious injuries which are not considered life threatening.

A 39-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the incident and a vehicle recovered for forensic examination.

He has been been bailed and enquiries are ongoing by Calderdale CID.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police via 101 quoting crime reference 13190202566.

