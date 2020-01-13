Man released under investigation for separate incident as bomb disposal team called to Calderdale house

A man has been released under investigation for an alleged separate incident after a search of a Calderdale house saw the bomb disposal team attend.

Calderdale police officers were called to Swift Place in Ripponden on Friday as part of a separate investigation.

The army's bomb disposal team for Catterick in North Yorkhsire was called to Calderdale on Friday

While searching the property officers came across what they believed was a grenade.

MORE NEWS: Arrest made in Halifax as suspect spits all over police vehicle

Neighbouring homes were evacuated as the army disposal team was called from their base in Catterick, North Yorkshire.

However West Yorkshire Police has since confirmed that the grenade was a replica.

A spokesperson said said enquiries at the property were conducted in relation to an earlier arrest of a man on suspicion of fraud.

MORE NEWS: Volunteers and Calderdale countryside officer left in shock after Ogden Water visitor centre raid

The man has since been released under investigation.

The army's bomb disposal unit explained

The specialist EOD army unit is responsible for counter terrorist bomb disposal and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), the recovery and safe disposal of conventional munitions.

The army regiment also inspect and licence ammunition storage and enforce explosives safety regulations.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here