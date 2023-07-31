News you can trust since 1853
Man rushed to hospital and woman arrested after attack in centre of Calderdale town

A man needed hospital treatment after he was attacked in Brighouse on Saturday night.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 31st Jul 2023, 13:05 BST- 1 min read

Police were called at 10.51pm by paramedics who had been alerted to the assault of a man in Thornton Square.

A 38-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection to the incident.

She has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Police said the man received treatment in hospital and was later discharged.

Anyone with information about the attack should call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.