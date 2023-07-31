Man rushed to hospital and woman arrested after attack in centre of Calderdale town

Police were called at 10.51pm by paramedics who had been alerted to the assault of a man in Thornton Square.

A 38-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection to the incident.

She has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

The attack happened on Saturday night

Police said the man received treatment in hospital and was later discharged.

Anyone with information about the attack should call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website.