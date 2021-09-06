Man rushed to hospital with head injures after Halifax town centre attack

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The 43-year-old is reported to have suffered head injuries after he was pushed by another man and fell to the ground on Commercial Street at around 10.55pm on Friday.

He was taken to hospital where police said he remains "in a serious condition".

A 23-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries remain ongoing.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact Calderdale CID on 101, quoting log 1800 of 3/9.