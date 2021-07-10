Man rushed to hospital with serious head injuries after attack in Halifax

Police are urging anyone with information to get in touch.

Detectives are urging anyone with information about the assault in the Queens Road area yesterday to get in touch.

West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) believe the attack happened sometime between noon and 2pm.

Police were called by the ambulance service to an address on Alabama Street at about 4.30pm yesterday after the 49-year-old victim was found there with head injuries.

When officers arrived, he said he had been the victim of an assault earlier in the day.

The man was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Detective Chief Inspector Sharron Kaye of HMET, said: “This is a serious incident in which the victim has been attacked and left with significant head injuries.

“We are investigating what took place and believe the victim was subject to a serious assault on or near to Queens Road.

“He was then able to get home to a neighbour who summoned help.

“Officers are investigating the circumstances of this attack and very much want to hear from anyone who saw or has mobile phone or any other footage of what occurred.

“Anyone who can assist our enquiries is asked to contact Calderdale District CID on 101 referencing crime number 13210345652.