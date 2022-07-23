Man rushed to hospital with serious head injury after attack in Halifax

The 55-year-old victim was assaulted outside Tesco Express on Keighley Road in Ovenden.

He was taken to hospital where his condition is described as "stable".

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

It happened outside Tesco Express in Ovenden

Detectives investigating the incident would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened, particularly a woman in a pink top who was walking a dog in the area at the time of the incident., which happened at about 7.25pm on Tuesday, July 12.

Anyone who can help should call Calderdale CID on 101, or by using the LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13220379205.