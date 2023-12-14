Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being found on a roof with a knife in Halifax
Police were called to part of Halifax last night to reports of a man on a roof with a knife.
Officers were contacted by the ambulance service at 11.46pm who were attending a "concern for safety" at Spring Edge, off Free School Lane.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Officers attended and found the man had climbed on to the roof of the address and was using the knife to self-harm.
"Attempts were made to engage with the man who was later taken to safety and to hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are said to be serious but not life threatening."