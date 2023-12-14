Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being found on a roof with a knife in Halifax

Police were called to part of Halifax last night to reports of a man on a roof with a knife.

Officers were contacted by the ambulance service at 11.46pm who were attending a "concern for safety" at Spring Edge, off Free School Lane.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Officers attended and found the man had climbed on to the roof of the address and was using the knife to self-harm.