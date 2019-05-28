Man's leg broken in Bank Holiday attack in Yates bar

A man was left with a broken leg after a Bank Holiday attack in a Yates bar.

The assault took place at the Yates bar on Silver Street, Halifax, in the early hours of Sunday, May 26.

Police were called to the bar at 12.30am.

A 41-year-old man was assaulted and his leg was broken.

A 28-year-old man was arrested.

He has been released while investigations continue.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference 13190266800.

