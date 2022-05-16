Man seen topless with 'shorts around his ankles' as he exposed himself to Halifax traffic

The incident took place on Pellon Lane in the town on Friday May 13 at 2pm close to the Running Man pub.
It is alleged that a man exposed himself to passing traffic. He is described as being topless with shorts down around his ankles.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed that a man was arrested following the alleged incident.
Anyone with information about the incident or who may have witnessed it is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13220257914.
