Man seen with baseball bat outside Halifax supermarket as car rams into another vehicle

Officers were called to Tesco store in Haugh Shaw Road at 7.25pm on Monday.

Paramedics were also called to the incident after a man was treated for head and hand injuries

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 7.25pm on Monday police received a report of an incident in Haugh Shaw Road, Halifax which was said to have involved a vehicle being rammed by another and a male with a baseball bat.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scene of the incident at the Tesco supermarket in Haugh Shaw Road

"A call from the ambulance service followed which said they were treating a man for injuries to his head and hands.

"He and a woman were taken to hospital for further treatment."

A police cordon was put in place as investigation work was carried out.

Two people, a 16-year-old boy and a 31-year-old man were arrested in connection with the incident.

The pair have been given conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Enquiries are ongoing

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information that will assist is asked to contact the team on 101 or via the West Yorkshire Police website.