Man 'seen with knife and making threats to people' in Sowerby Bridge arrested

Police officers were called to Wharf Street last night after receiving reports of man causing damage to a property.

West Yorkshire Police also had calls saying that the man had a knife and was threatening people.

The force confirmed that a man has been arrested in connection with the incidents.

A man has been arrested in Sowerby Bridge

Inspector James Graham, of Calderdale District Police, said: “At 11.37pm yesterday (Thursday), police initially received a report of a man causing damage at premises in Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge. Further reports received stated that the male had a knife and had made threats.

“Officers were deployed and the male was arrested without further incident and taken into custody.

“The suspect remains in custody for questioning whilst investigations continue. Victims and witnesses have also been spoken with.”