Man seriously injured after hit and run on zebra crossing

A man has been seriously injured after a hit and run on a zebra crossing.

The 78-year-old man was hit as he crossed the road on the A6033 Rochdale Road in Todmorden.

It happened at about 10.40pm on Friday night just outside the Bridge End Working Mens Club.

The man suffered serious injuries and continues to be treated in hospital.

His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The small, dark, hatchback car was travelling from Todmorden towards Rochdale.

Anyone who saw the crash, has dashcam footage or has seen the suspect vehicle is urged to contact the police.

Officers would like also like to speak to anyone who sees a car in the local area with damage to its front end or headlights.

Anyone who can assist the enquiry is asked to contact the Western Area Roads Policing Unit on 101 referencing log 2093 of 29/11/2019.