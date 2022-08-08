Man sought in connection with assault at a pub in Halifax town centre

The incident occurred at The White Horse Tavern in Southgate at about 9.40pm on Thursday, 4 August.

Enquiries into the incident have established this man, who was wearing a white sleeveless top, was assaulted inside the pub by a man wearing a dark baseball hat and a white hooded top.

If you can assist with this investigation then please contact PC 4116 Atkinson on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The White Horse in Halifax town centre

The crime reference is 13220427005.