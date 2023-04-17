Officers found the blades after stopping and searching the man on Keighley Road in Illingoworth.

He was arrested and charged with possessing a bladed article in a public place.

The officers were patrolling as part of Operation Heelfield – a crackdown on yob driving in North and East Halifax.

They also stopped an anti-social rider on a motorbike in Mixenden who was reported for a number of driving offences.

A suspected stolen quad bike was found in Illingworth area, and the driver of another vehicle was stopped who initially gave police false details.

"Unfortunately for him, the details he gave officers were for a wanted male which made him remember his real name pretty quickly,” said police.

"The driver was reported for having no insurance and driving otherwise in accordance to his licence.”