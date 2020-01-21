Man suffers cut to the face during Calderdale street robbery

A man suffered a cut to the face during a daylight street robbery outside a Calderdale chemist.

Police in Calderdale were called to the incident in Castley Avenue, Rastrick, at 9.44am this morning (January 21).

The robbery happened on Castle Avenue, Rastrick. (Google Street View)

Officers responded to reports that a man had been robbed in the street outside the chemist.

The victim suffered a cut to the face during the incident.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the injuries are not thought to be serious.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery should contact police on 101 or use the online chat service, quoting 13200036083 of January 21.

Information can also be anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111

