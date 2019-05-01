Man suffers facial injuries and taken to hospital after attack outside Halifax bar

An 18-year-old was taken to hospital after an assault outside a bar in Halifax.

West Yorkshire Police, who have released the details today, said the incident happened on Thursday December 27 outside Maggie’s Bar on Commercial Street in Halifax at around 2:10am.

There was an altercation between two males inside and outside the bar.

An 18-year-old male suffered injuries to his face after being assaulted by the other male.

The 18-year-old victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as a white male, around 25-years-old, stocky build, short hair and was wearing a white t-shirt.

Enquiries are ongoing, including examination of CCTV footage.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180646472 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

