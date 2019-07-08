Man suffers injuries in suspected Halifax attack and taken to hospital

A man was taken to hospital in a suspected Halifax assault on Friday night.

Police officers were called to reports of a man having been assaulted at an address on Clay Pitts Lane, Halifax on July 5.

The call was received at 8.36pm but it is believed the incident happened earlier.

The man was taken to hospital. His injuries are not life threatening.

Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13190341415.

