Man suffers life-threatening injuries in fireball crash on the M62 near Brighouse
A man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash which caused two cars to catch fire on the M62 near Brighouse yesterday.
The accident involving a Lamborghini Aventador and a Mazda CX5 happened at around 5.05pm between the slip road at junction 25 of the westbound carriageway.
Both cars subsequently caught fire.
A man who was a passenger in the Lamborghini suffered what police describe as “life-threatening” injuries and is being treated in hospital.
Most Popular
-
1
Here is when Halifax's new pool and leisure centre near North Bridge could open
-
2
Halifax woman's funeral appeal for nephew, 20, who was stabbed to death
-
3
Hebden Bridge squatters report windows smashed after multiple break-in bids
-
4
Fundraiser in honour of courageous Calderdale mum-of-three battling cancer for third time
-
5
Police hunting thieves who stole Halifax firm's security equipment
Both drivers suffered minor injuries and are also being treated in hospital.
Anyone who saw the crash or the circumstances leading up to it, or who has dashcam or video footage of what happened or the cars before the crash, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit by calling 101.
They can also be contacted by using the live chat function on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference 13220462963.
Information can also be passed on via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.