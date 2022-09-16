Man suffers serious head injuries in attack in Brighouse
A man was rushed to hospital after a street attack in Brighouse.
By Sarah Fitton
Friday, 16th September 2022, 8:16 am
Police were called at 3.09pm yesterday (Thursday) to a report a man had been seriously assaulted at the junction of Bridge Road and Atlas Mill Road.
He was taken to hospital for treatment for serious head injuries.
Anyone who saw what happened should call Calderdale CID on 101, quoting log 1021 of September 15.
Information can also be passed on using the live chat function on the police’s website or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.