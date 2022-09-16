Man suffers serious head injuries in attack in Brighouse

Police were called at 3.09pm yesterday (Thursday) to a report a man had been seriously assaulted at the junction of Bridge Road and Atlas Mill Road.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for serious head injuries.

Anyone who saw what happened should call Calderdale CID on 101, quoting log 1021 of September 15.

Police are appealing for witnesses

