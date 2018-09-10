Man suffers serious injuries during attack outside Halifax nightclub

A man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital after an attack outside a nightclub in Halifax town centre.

Police officers in Calderdale have issued an appeal for anyone who saw a serious assault outside Bar Rouge in Halifax, that left a man with serious injuries to his face, to contact them.

Bar Rouge on Silver Street, Halifax

The 23-year-old victim needed hospital treatment after the assault which happened as he walked home from a town centre bar.

The man had left Bar Rouge on Silver Street when he was attacked sometime between 3am and 4.30am on Saturday, August 25.

West Yorkshire Police said its enquires are ongoing and asked anyone with any information to contact the force via 101, quoting crime reference number 13180424298.