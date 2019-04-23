Man suffers serious injuries in Halifax hit and run crash

A young man suffered serious injuries in a Halifax hit and run crash in the early hours of Saturday morning.

At 3.27am on April 20 police officers were called to an incident in Haley Hill, Halifax, where a 20-year-old man had been seriously injured in a collision with a car which had left the scene.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

He suffered serious injuries which are not considered life threatening.

A 39-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the incident and a vehicle recovered for forensic examination.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Calderdale District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190202566.