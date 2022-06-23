Man taken to hospital after broad daylight attack in Calderdale street

One man was taken to hospital after what officers suspect was an attack on Langdale Street at 3.45pm.

Police are trying to establish what happened.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to reports of a public order incident on Langdale Street, Elland, shortly after 3.45pm yesterday.

Police are appealing for witnesses

"Upon arrival, one man was taken to hospital by ambulance following a suspected serious assault. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened.