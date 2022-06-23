Man taken to hospital after broad daylight attack in Calderdale street

Police were called after a serious assault in Elland yesterday afternoon.

By sarah fitton
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 3:50 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 3:53 pm

One man was taken to hospital after what officers suspect was an attack on Langdale Street at 3.45pm.

Police are trying to establish what happened.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to reports of a public order incident on Langdale Street, Elland, shortly after 3.45pm yesterday.

Police are appealing for witnesses

"Upon arrival, one man was taken to hospital by ambulance following a suspected serious assault. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened.

"Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to call Calderdale CID on 101, or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13220337997."