Man to appear at crown court over Calderdale burglary and vehicle offences

A man who was arrested in Halifax will appear at crown court over alleged burglary and vehicle crime offences

On the evening of November 16 West Yorkshire Police received a call of a male trying handles on both houses and vehicles in the Skircoat Ward area.

A man was arrested by police in Calderdale

Officers attended the scene and arrested a 41-year-old man.

The man has since been charged with a number of burglary dwelling and vehicle crime offences and will appear at Bradford Crown Court in December.

In Calderdale all residential burglaries are investigated by a team of CID Detectives

The police force will be out targetting offenders and delivering crime prevention events throughout the District over the coming months.