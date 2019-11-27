Man to appear at crown court over Calderdale burglary and vehicle offences

A man who was arrested in Halifax will appear at crown court over alleged burglary and vehicle crime offences
On the evening of November 16 West Yorkshire Police received a call of a male trying handles on both houses and vehicles in the Skircoat Ward area.
Officers attended the scene and arrested a 41-year-old man.
The man has since been charged with a number of burglary dwelling and vehicle crime offences and will appear at Bradford Crown Court in December.
In Calderdale all residential burglaries are investigated by a team of CID Detectives
The police force will be out targetting offenders and delivering crime prevention events throughout the District over the coming months.