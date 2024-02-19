Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives from Calderdale CID would like to speak to anyone who witnessed or has footage of the incident which took place on Old Market Street near the McDonalds during the evening of Thursday (February 15).

It took place between 6.30pm and 6.50pm after two men were alleged to have begun fighting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers made arrests and one man has now been charged in connection with what took place.

Police tape

John McAndrew (49) of Pellon Lane, Halifax, was to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court today charged with possession of an offensive weapon and threatening unlawful violence.

A 32-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of affray has been released on police bail pending continuing enquiries.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with CCTV or mobile phone footage, is asked to contact PC PEEL via the live chat function on the West Yorkshire Police website, or by calling 101, using the reference number 13240086959