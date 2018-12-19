Man who died in Halifax car crash with a lorry named by police

Police have released the identity of a man who died in a road traffic collision in Halifax in the early hours of Friday morning.

Officers were called at 1.03am to the collision on Queensbury Road.

Mohammed Kamran Ramzan, aged 36, was travelling in a silver Vauxhall Vectra in the direction of Queensbury when his vehicle was involved in a collision with a Mercedes Actros HGV.

Mr Ramzan died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the HGV stopped at the scene and has been helping police with their enquiries.

Officers are continuing to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information.

Detectives in the Major Collision Enquiry Team would like to hear from anyone who saw either of the vehicles driving in the area prior to the collision, or who witnessed the collision itself, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the vehicles involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number *68 of 14 December.

