Man who had a knuckleduster in Tesco car park and other Calderdale people up in court

Nohaze Afzal, aged 39, of Gibbet Street in Halifax fined £60 and ordered to pay £24 victim surcharge and £110 costs for driving without due care and attention.

Michael Dorman, aged 65, of Highfield Road in Rastrick fined £120 and ordered to pay £48 victim surcharge and £135 costs, and banned from driving for 17 months for drink driving.

Junaid Baig, aged 29, of Clapton Avenue in Halifax jailed for four months, ordered to pay £154 victim surcharge and banned from driving for 23 months for driving while disqualified.

The cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court

Ahmed Raza, aged 24, of Highroad Well Lane in Halifax made the subject of a community order and ordered to pay £95 victim surcharge and £250 costs for having an offensive weapon – a knuckleduster – in Tesco car park in Halifax.

Shaun Cahill, aged 56, of Towngate in Northowram fined £323 and ordered to pay £129 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without due care and attention.

