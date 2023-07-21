Man who stole a TV from Halifax's Travelodge and 20 other people from Calderdale who have been up in court

Pierce Walker, aged 33, of Westbury Street in Elland fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without reasonable consideration for other people using that road.

Afzan Asghar, aged 32, of Newstead Place in Halifax made the subject of an alcohol abstinence community order and ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge and £200 costs, and banned from driving for 12 months for failing to give a roadside breath test.

Michael Walton, aged 53, of Frances Street in Elland fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving a vehicle without an MOT certificate.

These cases were all heard recently at Bradford Magistrates Court

Patricia Harrison, aged 67, of Sturton Grove in Illingworth given an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £22 victim surcharge and £310 costs for assault.

Anouska Scott, aged 47, of Cross Street in West Vale fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without an MOT certificate.

Chris McKenzie, aged 33, of Prescott Street in Halifax made the subject of a drug rehabilitation community order for stealing a TV worth £200 from Travelodge in Halifax.

Nathan Smith, aged 30, of Green Way in Bradshaw fined £200 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

Ben Aitchison, aged 31, of Springfield Road in Elland given a 12-week suspended sentence and ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

Jack Fairfield, aged 19, of Upper Range in Claremount fined £50 for failing to comply with a requirement of a suspended sentence.

Alfred Kurti, aged 26, of Watkinson Road in Holmfield fined £140 and ordered to pay a £56 victim surcharge and £110 costs for driving without insurance.

Danyal Mahmood, aged 24, of Holly Grove in Halifax fined £30 for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

Safdar Ali, aged 36, of Highfield Terrace in Halifax fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving while using a mobile phone.

Michael Goss, aged 27, of Clough Lane in Mixenden fined £770 and ordered to pay a £308 victim surcharge and £90 costs, and banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance, a licence and without due care and attention.

Ben Egan, aged 41, of Emscote Grove in Halifax ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £114 victim surcharge and £135 costs compensation for assaulting a police officer and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour towards a police officer.

Stuart Midgley, aged 78, of Riley Lane in Bradshaw fined £80 and ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without due care and attention.

Debbie Wilson, aged 40, of Range Court in Halifax given a 20-week suspended sentence and ordered to pay £250 compensation for assault and stealing £52-worth of meat from Lidl.

Zishan Rauf, aged 23, of Sutcliffe Street in Pellon fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £110 costs for driving without a seatbelt.

Scott Callaghan, aged 40, of Rayner Road in Brighouse fined £738 and ordered to pay a £295 victim surcharge and £110 costs for driving without insurance and speeding.

Hassan Mahmood, aged 21, of Park Terrace in Halifax, fined £440 and ordered to pay a £176 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without due care and attention.

Oskar Porada, aged 24, of Woodbrook Close in Mixenden fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance or a licence.