Man with dog attacks woman in Halifax
The victim, who is in her 20s, had got out of a car on Brow Bottom Lane in Mixenden when she was assaulted.
The man, who was riding a bike and had a dog on a lead with him, struck her in the face before riding away.
Police are keen to hear from anyone who saw the attack, which happened at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, September 16.
Anyone who saw what happened, or who has footage which might help with the police’s investigation, is being asked to contact the Halifax District Investigations Team by calling 101 or by using the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
The crime reference to quote when passing information on is 13250533642.
Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or visiting the charity’s website.