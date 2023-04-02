Two youths are understood to have tried to get into Flutter Bites Cafe in Manor Heath Park in Skircoat Green yesterday (Saturday).

The break-in bid happened at 10.40am when the pair tried to get in via the vent, which has been left buckled by their attempts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who has information about the incident should call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting crime reference number WYP-20230401-0569.

The damaged vent