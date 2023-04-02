News you can trust since 1853
Manor Heath Park: Break-in bid by two youths reported at popular Halifax park's cafe

An attempted break-in has been reported at a Halifax park’s cafe.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 18:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 18:16 BST

Two youths are understood to have tried to get into Flutter Bites Cafe in Manor Heath Park in Skircoat Green yesterday (Saturday).

The break-in bid happened at 10.40am when the pair tried to get in via the vent, which has been left buckled by their attempts.

Anyone who has information about the incident should call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting crime reference number WYP-20230401-0569.

The damaged vent
