Masked men armed with a hammer attack pair in Calderdale and steal transit van

Masked men have attacked two people with a hammer in Calderdale before making off with a white Ford Transit van.

The incident in Carr House Lane, Shelf, happened at around 7.25pm on January 29.

The Balaclava-wearing raiders attacked two men with what is believed to be a claw hammer a claw hammer.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A group of men wearing balaclavas attacked two men with what is believed to be a claw hammer.

"One man suffered cuts to his head, and was treated in hospital with none life threatening injuries, the other man suffered superficial injuries which did not need hospital treatment.

"A white transit van with customized alloy wheels was stolen."

Police detectives in Calderdale are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Mark Truelove of Calderdale CID said: "This was clearly a frightening experience for the victims and enquiries are ongoing to find the perpetrators.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or who was in and around the Carr House Lane area near to the public house to come forward.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting crime reference 13200052806."

