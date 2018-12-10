Masked raiders armed with weapons take money in Brighouse burglary

Detectives in Calderdale are investigating a Brighouse burglary involving suspects carrying weapons and wearing balaclavas.

The incident happened on Friday December 7 at around 22:25 at a property on Atlas Mill Road.

The suspects made threats to the occupants and demanded money.

An amount of money was taken from the home and then fled on foot, onto Owler Ings Road, past The Bridge public house and down a canal towpath into Owler Ings car park.

From there it is thought they drove off in a white VW Golf, away from the town centre.

The suspects were described as male, wearing casual clothing and balaclavas.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any further information is asked to contact Calderdale CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180614134 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

