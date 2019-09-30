Masked robber armed with knife threatens Halifax schoolboy

An 11-year-old Halifax schoolboy was threatened by a masked armed robber carrying a knife in a terrifying street incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempt robbery on Nursery Lane, Halifax, which occurred at around 7:15 am on Friday morning September 27 2019.

The school boy was stopped by two unknown males on the path between the Railway Pub and Blackburn House on Nursery Lane near its junction of Keighley Road in the town.

The suspects demanded the victim hand over his phone and money, but the boy managed to run away from them without anything being taken.

One of the males is approximately 6 foot tall and was wearing a mask covering his face at the time of the incident. It is believed he may have been carrying a knife.

The second suspect is described as white.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any CCTV footage is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting 1319049700 or via the live chat facility available on the Force website.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.