People have been expressing their shock and sadness at the sudden death of a Halifax mum.

A murder investigation is underway after the 36-year-old died in Illingworth yesterday.

Police were called at 1.33pm to reports a woman had been found unconscious and with serious head injuries.

They say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Flowers laid at the scene in Illingworth

A 40-year-old Halifax man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Flowers have now been placed on Keighley Road near the snicket, which is close to Moorside Primary School, where the woman is understood to have been found by a group of teenagers who dialled 999.

Tributes have also been paid by many of the woman’s friends and family on social media.

On the Courier’s Facebook page, one person posted: “May you have the best bed in heaven chick. Sleep peacefully. Love and strength to all your friends and family right now.”

Police at the scene

Another said: “So sad. RIP. You’re back with your mum. Thinking of your babies and family.”

One posted: “Can't believe it happened. Always friendly and helpful.”

Another posted: “RIP love. Yet another life taken too soon. Sending love to your beautiful babies.”

And one said: “RIP darling. Thinking of your family right now.”

There has been a large police presence on Keighley Road since yesterday afternoon, with several police vehicles and officers still there this evening.

A large section of the footpath is taped off, along with the entrance to the snicket there and the other entrance to it off Holly Park Way.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Levitt, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said earlier today: ”We continue to hold a man in custody on suspicion of murder as enquiries continue into this very serious offence.

“Clearly any such incident will cause shock in communities and officers from the neighbourhood policing team are conducting reassurance patrols in the area today and speaking with community partners.

“I can advise officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the case, and we continue to support the victim’s relatives.

“Anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact Calderdale CID on 101 or online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat referencing police crime number 13250463152 .

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555111.”