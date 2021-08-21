Mayor of West Yorkshire secures £390,000 to tackle domestic abuse

£390,939 from the Home Office’s Domestic Abuse Perpetrator Programme, will be shared between four projects.

The funded initiatives hold offenders to account for their actions, and deliver bespoke training and guidance programmes aimed at changing their behaviour for good.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire said: “I am extremely pleased that we’ve been able to secure these additional resources for West Yorkshire.

Funding has been secured to tackle domestic abuse

“It’s not just a large sum of funding, it’s fewer victims of domestic abuse, it’s perpetrator’s understanding their behaviour is wrong and making a commitment to stop. It’s also children growing up in a safe environment – like they all should.

“We know the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions has meant rising number of Domestic Violence incidents, and some of this money will be going to support services directly dealing with this fall out.

“Tackling offender behaviour is just one element of the fight against domestic abuse and I want victims in West Yorkshire to know that they absolutely come first. For anyone needing support on these issues please contact the police, Victim Support, or my office and you will be directed to the right services.”

The funded projects are:

Kirklees Council - Caring Dads in Kirklees - A programme that has a positive impact on fathers parenting and co-parenting practices.

Restorative Solutions - Cautions and Relationship Abuse (CARA) service to meet the increasing demand to existing CARA service as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Restorative Solutions – Restore Families - A focused adolescent violence programme to address youth violence displayed towards family members and peers and 1-1 whole family support for both perpetrator and victim.

Yorkshire Children Centre - Recognise Reflect Change (RRC) targeting male perpetrators and bringing a focussed session for stalking behaviours.