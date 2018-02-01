Men charged with firearms offences linked to Ainley Top police shooting

Two men will appear in court over firearms and weapons offences in relation to a police operation near Ainley Top last year.

Rexhino Arapaj, aged 26 from Thornlea Road, Crosland Moor, in Huddersfield and David Butlin, aged 37, of Upper Sunny Bank, Meltham, Huddersfield, have been jointly charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life / enable another to do so and possession of an offensive weapon.

They will appear before Leeds magistrates court on March 7.

Yassar Yaqub, 28, of Crosland Moor, Huddersfield was shot dead by armed police officers at Ainley Top, near Junction 24 of the motorway, on January 2 last year .

Moshin Amin, 30, of Broomer Street, in Dewsbury was previously charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a sound moderator and possession of ammunition. He is currently awaiting trial.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission – now called the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) – is currently carrying out an investigation into Mr Yaqub’s death