Men jailed for a total of 19 years for weapon offences linked to M62 Ainley Top police shooting

Two men have been sentenced today after being found of guilty last week, following a trial at Leeds Crown Court, of having committed a firearms offence and possessing an offensive weapon.

The two men were arrested during a police operation on January 2, 2017 on the M62 near Ainley Top where a police firearm was discharged and a man, Yassar Yaqub, was killed.

Moshin Amin, aged 32, of Broomer Street, in Dewsbury, was found guilty of conspiring to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life with Yassar Yaqub.

David Butlin, aged 39, of Upper Sunny Bank Mews, in Meltham, was found guilty of possessing a dagger. A third man, Rexhino Arapaj, was acquitted.

A judge sentenced Moshin Amin to 18 years in prison and David Butlin to 18 months in prison.

Detective Chief Superintendent Nick Wallen from West Yorkshire Police`s Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are extremely pleased with the findings of guilt and with the sentences which have been handed down today to these dangerous individuals who were involved in serious and organised crime.

“There is currently an ongoing investigation being undertaken by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and also a forthcoming inquest into the death of Mr Yaqub and therefore we will not be able to provide any further comment at this time.”

