Men jailed for a total of 20 years after shotgun fired outside front door of home

Three men have been jailed for almost 20 years after shots were fired at a house in Queensbury.

The men were sentenced today at Bradford Crown Court in relation to the incident, which occurred at a house in Union House Lane in the Queensbury on March 19 last year.

The discharge caused damage to the door of the property.

Paul Wilcox, Lee Thompson and Ryan Lancaster-Baxter were convicted of conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence following a trial at Bradford Crown Court in November.

Wilcox, aged 36, of Hutton Terrace, Bradford, was sentenced to seven years and nine months.

He had a previous conviction for a similar offence and was on licence at the time of the incident last year.

Thompson, aged 31, of no fixed abode was also given seven years and nine months, while Lancaster-Baxter, 20, of Intake Terrace, Fagley, received three years and nine months.

Speaking after the sentencing Detective Inspector Andy Farrell, who led the investigation, said: “The sentences given today reflect how serious offences of this nature are viewed.

“The use of firearms will not be tolerated in West Yorkshire and those who do use them can expect to receive significant custodial sentences.

“We continue to work in partnership to remove illegal firearms from the streets and prevent them from falling into the hands of criminals.

“Members of the public can assist by reporting information about people suspected of being involved in the use of firearms, so further action can be taken.

“Information can be reported to police by calling 101, using live chat, or anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

