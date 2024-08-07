Midgley death: Man found guilty of manslaughter after stabbing neighbour in Calderdale village

By Court Reporter
Published 7th Aug 2024, 14:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been sentenced to 13 years imprisonment for stabbing his neighbour to death.

Samuel Moore, aged 55, of Pleasant View, Midgley was convicted after a jury found him guilty of manslaughter in a trial at Bradford Crown Court.

He appeared in court again today (Wednesday) to be sentenced.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Looking back: 21 pictures of life in Brighouse and Elland from 1960s to early 20...
Samuel MooreSamuel Moore
Samuel Moore

On the afternoon of October 31, 2023, Moore called police to report an alleged verbal altercation.

Whilst the call operator was logging up the initial report, Moore went to stand in the doorway of his flat and an altercation broke out between him and Karl Williams, aged 58, with the line then cutting off.

Moore called back and told the operator he had stabbed Karl.

Emergency services swiftly attended, and Karl was found critically injured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Karl WilliamsKarl Williams
Karl Williams

Despite the medical care provided, he passed away at the scene.

Following a six-day trial at the start of June, a jury found Moore guilty of manslaughter.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Eleanor Buchanan of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who led the investigation, said:

“Whilst today’s sentence does not bring Karl back, I hope it provides his family and friends a small comfort in knowing the person responsible for his death has been jailed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“What appeared to be a relatively low-level neighbour dispute took a violent and tragic turn, resulting in the loss of a life.

“There can never be any justification for those who seek to settle their differences with extreme violence such as this.”

In a statement, Karl’s family said: "We as a family are grateful to the jury for providing us with justice for Karl. There are no winners only losers in this case we have lost our much-loved brother, uncle, great uncle, partner and a friend to many. Another family has also lost a son to a prison sentence.

“We would like to thank all the investigation team and prosecution team who have got the case to court and helped navigate us through this torrid time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Also, thanks to the attending Doctor, West Yorkshire Police and Ambulance Service who fought so hard on the 31st October to resuscitate Karl.

“Karl's death has left a huge gap in our family, but it is now time for us, Shelia Karl's partner, extended family and his many friends to now grieve for Karl.”

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice