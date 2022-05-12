'Mindless' vandals tip over eight hives in Elland losing thousands of bees

Joyce James Honey say the attack has meant the loss of thousands of bees.

The business, which has been producing raw honey in Elland for over 60 years, posted on social media yesterday: "Sad news today. We have had one of our sites in Elland mindlessly vandalised overnight!

"Eight hives have been tipped over and thrown about, resulting in hundreds of pounds of damage and the loss of thousands of bees!

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hives were tipped over by vandals

"We do have CCTV monitoring of the site and images will be uploaded and sent to the police!

"We are offering a cash reward for anyone who comes forward with information resulting in finding those responsible!

"Unhappy is an understatement!"

Anyone with information should call police via 101.

The attack has meant the lost of thousands of bees