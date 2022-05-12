'Mindless' vandals tip over eight hives in Elland losing thousands of bees

Honey-makers in Elland have been hit by vandals wreaking hundreds of pounds worth of damage by tipping over eight hives.

By sarah fitton
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 9:34 am
Updated Thursday, 12th May 2022, 9:39 am

Joyce James Honey say the attack has meant the loss of thousands of bees.

The business, which has been producing raw honey in Elland for over 60 years, posted on social media yesterday: "Sad news today. We have had one of our sites in Elland mindlessly vandalised overnight!

"Eight hives have been tipped over and thrown about, resulting in hundreds of pounds of damage and the loss of thousands of bees!

The hives were tipped over by vandals

"We do have CCTV monitoring of the site and images will be uploaded and sent to the police!

"We are offering a cash reward for anyone who comes forward with information resulting in finding those responsible!

"Unhappy is an understatement!"

Anyone with information should call police via 101.

The attack has meant the lost of thousands of bees
The firm have been producing honey in Elland for 60 years