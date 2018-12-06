Missing Elland man found by mountain rescue team

An Elland man who went missing of Wednesday morning has been found by a mountain rescue team.

Charles Handscomb, 50, went missing from Elland, and was last seen at 9.10am.

However, the Calder Valley Search and Rescue team said via Twitter: " We can now confirm the news that Charles Handscomb who was reported missing from Elland was found earlier today (Thursday) by members of the Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team whilst en route to the search for the missing gentlemen."

West Yorkshire Police would like to thank everyone who shared the appeal.

