A 15-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Halifax has been found safe and well.

Alina Qureshi was last seen by her family at about 10.30pm on Thursday June 27.

Can you help police find missing Halifax teenager Alina Qureshi

Enquiries into her disappearance spread to Birmingham and Walsall, and also to London.

However Calderdale CID confirmed that the 15-year-old has been found and thanked the public for sharing the appeal.

