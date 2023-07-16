Missing people: Police called to Calderdale woods after man's body found
Police were called to woodland near Brighouse yesterday after a man’s body was discovered.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 16th Jul 2023, 15:52 BST- 1 min read
Officers were called the the woods in Clifton at 1.44pm yesterday (Saturday).
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services attended and confirmed the male was deceased.
"Enquiries are ongoing into the male’s death, which is not being treated as suspicious.”
The family of Adrian Mann – a 64-year-old from Wyke who was reported missing earlier this week - have been informed.