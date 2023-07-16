News you can trust since 1853
Missing people: Police called to Calderdale woods after man's body found

Police were called to woodland near Brighouse yesterday after a man’s body was discovered.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 16th Jul 2023, 15:52 BST- 1 min read

Officers were called the the woods in Clifton at 1.44pm yesterday (Saturday).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services attended and confirmed the male was deceased.

"Enquiries are ongoing into the male’s death, which is not being treated as suspicious.”

The discovery was made yesterdayThe discovery was made yesterday
Police investigating the man’s death say they have informed the family of Adrian Mann, a

The family of Adrian Mann – a 64-year-old from Wyke who was reported missing earlier this week - have been informed.