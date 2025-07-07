Missing person: Police appeal to trace missing teenager from Calderdale

Brian Matthews

Police in Calderdale are appealing for information to locate a missing teenager.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Matthews, aged 17, has been reported missing from his home address in the Greetland area of Halifax.

Brian is described as a black male, approximately 6ft1ins of large muscular build with short black hair and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and grey joggers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers and Brian’s family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are appealing for anyone who may have seen him or may know of his current whereabouts to get in touch.

Brian is known to have links to Huddersfield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or by calling 101 quoting reference 0909 of 1st July.