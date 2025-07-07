Missing person: Police appeal to trace missing teenager from Calderdale
Brian Matthews, aged 17, has been reported missing from his home address in the Greetland area of Halifax.
Brian is described as a black male, approximately 6ft1ins of large muscular build with short black hair and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and grey joggers.
Officers and Brian’s family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are appealing for anyone who may have seen him or may know of his current whereabouts to get in touch.
Brian is known to have links to Huddersfield.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or by calling 101 quoting reference 0909 of 1st July.