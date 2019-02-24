Mobile speed cameras will be at these 16 locations in Calderdale
Mobile speed cameras will be at the following locations in Calderdale from week commencing Monday, 25 February.
Pictures are from Google Street View.
1. Stainland Road
Stainland Road Between 35m South of Bradley Lane & Queen Street
2. Skircoat Road
Skircoat Road, Halifax Between Hunger Hill & Heath Lane
3. Ovenden Road
Ovenden Road, Halifax Between Ovenden Way & Shay Lane
4. Moor End Road
Moor End Road, Pellon Between Park Close and Moor End Gardens
