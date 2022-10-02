Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have been on the moor since Friday after an author researching the 12-year-old’s murder claimed he had found suspected human remains there.

Keith was one of five children tortured and killed by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in the 1960s - but his body has never been found.

Senior Investigating Officer Cheryl Hughes said officers carried on with their search yesterday (Saturday).

Police searching Saddleworth Moor

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This information included photographs of the site and show what experts working with the informant have interpreted as a human jaw bone.

"No physical evidence of a jaw bone or skull has been examined.

“However, based on the photographs and information provided, and in line with GMP’s usual practice to follow-up any suggestion of human burial, we began our search of the site of interest.

“We have not found any identifiable human remains but our work to excavate the site is continuing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Conditions are difficult and it may take us some time to fully complete the excavation but we are committed to ensuring this is undertaken in the most thorough way possible.”

Keith went missing in June 1964 while on his way to his grandmother's house, who lived close to his home in Chorlton-on-Medlock, Manchester.