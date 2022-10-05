Officers from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have been on the moor on the outskirts of Calderdale since Friday.

They are looking for the body of Keith Bennett, who was one of five children tortured and killed by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in the 1960s.

The bodies of three of the other victims were found on Saddleworth Moor.

Police on Saddleworth Moor

Police were contacted by an author researching the 12-year-old’s murder, claiming he had found suspected human remains there.

Officers say samples obtained by the member of the public have been sent to accredited experts for analysis.

Extra officers have been deployed to complete an extensive examination of the area.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Hughes, said: “Forensic Archaeologists and Forensic Anthropologists have now completed a methodical archaeological excavation and examination of the area previously dug and refilled by the member of the public.

Keith Bennett's body has never been found

"No bones, fabric or items of interest were recovered from the soil.

“These accredited and certified forensic experts are now continuing with a methodical and controlled excavation of the area immediately surrounding the original site to provide a higher level of assurance of the presence or absence of any items of interest.

“Further soil samples have been taken for analysis, but at this time there is no visible evidence to suggest the presence of human remains.

“A report of possible human remains is always treated with seriousness. As such, we have deployed police search advisors who can support our scenes of crimes officers – this will result in more visible and high profile tactics, such as officers walking in lines to identify any potential sites of focus.

“GMP is committed to providing Keith’s family with answers following this report, both from the physical excavation and subsequent analysis of samples.

"This will take some time but we will keep the family updated at every stage and request that their privacy is respected.

“We have seen the outpouring of support since this news broke so know how our communities feel about this case but we are asking members of the public not to travel to the area and can assure them that we will provide timely and appropriate updates.”