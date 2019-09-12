Moped rider endangering lives of Calderdale road users has vehicle seized

A moped rider who was putting other road users and pedestrians in danger had his vehicle seized by Calderdale police.

On September 9 officers from Calderdale Police Response Team five responded to a calls in the Stainland Road area relating to youths acting in an anti-social manner.

One was reportedly riding around on a moped causing danger to other road users and pedestrians.

The officers located the rider and his moped and seized the vehicle.

The rider was also reported for driving offences.

