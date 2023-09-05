More than 100 drivers arrested during West Yorkshire Police's summer drink and drug driving operation

In support of the National Police Chief Council’s summer drink and drug driving campaign, there was increased enforcement on the roads of West Yorkshire from August 14 to 27.

During this time, West Yorkshire Police officers made 126 arrests, with 42 arrests for drug driving and 84 arrests for drink driving.

Driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a contributory factor in around 15 per cent of fatal collisions, with 65 people killed and many more seriously injured on the roads of West Yorkshire last year.

Inspector Chris Robinson, of West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “Driving while impaired, whether that is due to alcohol or drugs, puts yourself and other road users at serious risk.

"We are committed to making our roads safer by ensuring that those who choose to drive while unfit have their licences taken away from them.

“While we have highlighted this recent enforcement campaign, the reality is that our officers arrest people on a daily basis for drink and drug driving offences. Too many people still think it is ok to take the risk.

“We need people to think about their own fitness to drive, as well as others, and encourage family and friends to find another way home if they have been drinking or taking drugs.