Motorcyclist left shaken as car driver shouts abuse and deliberately tries to crash into her through Halifax

The incident occurred on Tuesday October 26 between 11.45am and 12.15pm when a grey VW Golf proceeded to follow a motorcyclist from Godley Lane, onto Bradford Road and then onto Manchester Road in Bradford.

During the journey the driver of the Golf reportedly swerved in between lanes and traffic in an attempt to collide with the bike on several occasions.

It was also reported that the driver shouted verbal abuse at the motorbike rider and made threats of violence.

The female motorbike rider was understandably shaken by the incident.

No one was injured during the incident, which came to an end on Nelson Street, but the female motorbike rider was understandably shaken by the incident.

PC Lawrence of Calderdale District Crime Team said: “This was clearly a very frightening incident for the victim, who could have been very seriously injured if a collision had taken place.

“We are fully investigating what took place and are very much appealing for witnesses to this dangerous driving which took place on busy, main roads at a time when there would have been a lot of traffic.

“Anyone with information or who may have seen anything which may assist with enquiries, in particular any dashcam or CCTV footage of the Golf in the area at the time is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crimes reference number 13210550190.