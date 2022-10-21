Motorist arrested after two car collision in Halifax town centre
Police arrested a motorist in Halifax town centre yesterday (Thursday) on suspicion of drink/drug driving following a collision.
By Tom Scargill
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
21st Oct 2022, 7:35pm
Police attended the incident at Harrison Road at about 2pm on Thursday afternoon following a report of a collision between two cars.
The male driver of one of the vehicles fled the scene.
A man aged 34 later returned to the scene and was arrested on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit for drink/drugs.
West Yorkshire Police say that enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.